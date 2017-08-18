Expect detours Friday night as part of 85-385 Gateway Project

(WSPA) – Detours will be in place on Friday night as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project.

I-385 southbound at the I-85 interchange will be closed at 10:00 p.m. on Friday to allow for the placement of steel girders for a future connector ramp.

Traffic will be detoured to I-85 southbound, then directed to turn around at the Laurens Road/Highway 276 interchange (Exit 48A), then directed along I-85 northbound to the I-385 southbound exit ramp (Exit 51B).

You are asked to pay attention to all signs and traffic control devices.

Normal traffic patterns should resume by 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

