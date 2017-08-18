Four arrested, charged for vandalism at Vance Monument in Asheville

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – Asheville Police arrested four people Friday morning after they say they vandalized a statue at the Vance Monument.

Police say the four protesters were trying to vandalize a smaller statue at the scene when officers arrived at 7:40 am Friday.

Nicole Townsend, 27, Amy Cantrell, 45, Hillary Brown, 30, and Adrienne Sigmon, 34, all from Asheville are charged with damage to real property by Asheville Police.

The Vance Monument is in Pack Square in Asheville. It memorializes Zebulon Baird Vance who was born in Weaverville in 1830. He was elected and served as Governor of North Carolina in 1862 during the Civil War.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.