Georgia murder suspect arrested in SC

MULLINS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia murder suspect was arrested in South Carolina Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and arrested Mariol Rawls in Mullins.

Rawls is suspected of shooting and killing a father of four during a dispute on July 16th in Atlanta.

Rawls was also shot during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

He then fled before he could be questioned, according to authorities.

Investigators tracked Rawls to Marion County and it was determined he was staying at a home on Blake Circle.

Law enforcement surrounded the home and Rawls surrendered without incident.

He was taken to the Marion County Detention Center while he awaits extradition back to Georgia.

