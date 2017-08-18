GHS to give onesies to babies born on day of solar eclipse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Health System is planning to give out special onesies to babies who are born on the day of the total solar eclipse.

The onesies feature smiling suns who appear to be wearing eclipse glasses.

They also have the date of the eclipse printed on them.

