Help find suspect after $4,600 worth of property stolen in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after several items worth about $4,600 were stolen from a man in Nebo.

The incident happened some time between 4:00 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. on Monday, August 14th, at a home on Walker Road.

Some of the items that were stolen include a blue-and-white Yamaha dirt bike, a power washer, an air tank, three guns, and jewelry.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect or stolen property, you are asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

You can also text tips to Crime Stoppers by texting “MCDOWELLTIPS” and your information to CRIMES.

With Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and may even receive a cash reward.

