Help find suspect after ATV stolen in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after a four-wheeler was stolen over the weekend.
The incident happened some time between 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11th, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13th.
According to the sheriff’s office, a green Polaris ATV with a brown seat, red and white letters, and cargo racks on the front and back was stolen from a man’s home.
The ATV is worth about $2,500, the sheriff’s office says.
If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect or four-wheeler, you are asked to call Detective Nathan Mace at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting “MCDOWELLTIPS” and your information to CRIMES.
With Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and may even receive a cash reward.
More stories you may like on 7News
4 arrested, charged for vandalism at Vance Monument in Asheville
Asheville Police arrested four people Friday morning after they say they vandalized a statue at the Vance Monument.
Man dies after hitting tree in Greenville Co. crash
A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on Jackson Grove Road in Greenville County.
New robots at Spartanburg District 2 helping students with autism
There’s more to Milo than meets the eye.
Mission Health releases plan for end of contract with BCBSNC
Mission Health says they are putting together a plan to help consumers affected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s contract w…
Greenville NAACP speaks out against Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S. C. (WSPA) – It’s a debate between heritage and hate, especially in wake of the deadly riots in Charlottesville. Thursday morn…