Help find suspect after ATV stolen in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after a four-wheeler was stolen over the weekend.

The incident happened some time between 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11th, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13th.

According to the sheriff’s office, a green Polaris ATV with a brown seat, red and white letters, and cargo racks on the front and back was stolen from a man’s home.

The ATV is worth about $2,500, the sheriff’s office says.

If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect or four-wheeler, you are asked to call Detective Nathan Mace at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME.

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers by texting “MCDOWELLTIPS” and your information to CRIMES.

With Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and may even receive a cash reward.

