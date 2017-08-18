Man arrested after trying to board school bus in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after reportedly trying to get on a school bus, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning on Earles Grove Road.

According to investigators, 40-year-old William Jared Richardson ran in front of a school bus and tried to board it.

The bus driver hit the brakes to avoid hitting Richardson and believed he had a weapon in his hand.

The driver then continued down the road when Richardson grabbed the mirror near the door and tried to enter the bus while it was moving.

A couple of witnesses were able to stop and detain Richardson until deputies arrived on scene.

The bus was headed to Fair-Oak Elementary School.

No injuries were reported.

Richardson has been charged with Disturbing Schools, Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.

He was also placed on Trespass Notice from all Oconee County Schools, investigators say.

He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

