Man arrested for trafficking crack cocaine, child neglect, deputies say

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in jail facing third-offense drug charges after complaints from the community and a several-month-long investigation, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Benjamin Chandler was charged with Trafficking Crack Cocaine 3rd Offense, Possession of Cocaine 3rd Offense, Trafficking Crack Cocaine within the Proximity of a School or Park, Unlawful Neglect of a Child, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received several complaints from the community about drug activity, high traffic volume, and other illegal activity around a home on South Main Street in Prosperity.

During an investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to buy crack cocaine undercover.

They then used that evidence to obtain a search warrant for the home.

The search warrant was served on Thursday morning, and inside, deputies found about 2 ounces of crack cocaine, about 1 gram of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Chandler was arrested at the scene without incident.

A 1-year-old child was in the home at the time.

That child has been turned over to the Department of Social Services.

More stories you may like on 7News

Out-of-state fugitive captured after manhunt in Spartanburg Co. A suspect in an out-of-state manslaughter incident will remain in jail after leading Upstate authorities on a manhunt on Thursday.

4 arrested, charged for vandalism at Vance Monument in Asheville Asheville Police arrested four people Friday morning after they say they vandalized a statue at the Vance Monument.

Man dies after hitting tree in Greenville Co. crash A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on Jackson Grove Road in Greenville County.

Mission Health releases plan for end of contract with BCBSNC Mission Health says they are putting together a plan to help consumers affected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s contract w…