Man who fired gun inside Fountain Inn plant pleads guilty

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man who fired a gun inside a Fountain Inn plant back in May pled guilty in federal court this week, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

43-year-old David Jerome Butler pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Butler faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Evidence established that on May 5th, at about 5:43 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an active shooter at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in Fountain Inn.

Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other agencies, responded to the scene and successfully secured the premises.

The alleged shooter, Butler, had already fled the scene and one victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, it was determined that Butler and a coworker were inside the plant earlier that morning and had gotten into an argument over a work situation.

The argument quickly escalated and became physical, investigators say.

They say Butler then left the building and got a handgun from his car in the parking lot.

When he re-entered the building, he pointed the 9mm pistol at the coworker and fired a round that hit the ground and injured another worker, investigators say.

The coworker, along with two others, fought Butler and took the gun away from him.

Butler then fled the scene in his car.

Butler surrendered days later and was arrested.

