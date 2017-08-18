NY Times: Pres. Trump decides to remove Steve Bannon

(WSPA) – President Trump told aides he’s decided to push out Steve Bannon as chief strategist, according to the New York Times.
CBS News is preparing to go on-air for a special report.
We will update this article as more information.
More stories you may like on 7News
4 arrested, charged for vandalism at Vance Monument in Asheville
Asheville Police arrested four people Friday morning after they say they vandalized a statue at the Vance Monument.
Man dies after hitting tree in Greenville Co. crash
A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on Jackson Grove Road in Greenville County.
New robots at Spartanburg District 2 helping students with autism
There’s more to Milo than meets the eye.
Mission Health releases plan for end of contract with BCBSNC
Mission Health says they are putting together a plan to help consumers affected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s contract w…
Greenville NAACP speaks out against Charlottesville
GREENVILLE, S. C. (WSPA) – It’s a debate between heritage and hate, especially in wake of the deadly riots in Charlottesville. Thursday morn…