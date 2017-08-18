NY Times: Pres. Trump decides to remove Steve Bannon

(WSPA) – President Trump told aides he’s decided to push out Steve Bannon as chief strategist, according to the New York Times.

CBS News is preparing to go on-air for a special report.

We will update this article as more information.

More stories you may like on 7News

4 arrested, charged for vandalism at Vance Monument in Asheville Asheville Police arrested four people Friday morning after they say they vandalized a statue at the Vance Monument.

Man dies after hitting tree in Greenville Co. crash A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on Jackson Grove Road in Greenville County.

Mission Health releases plan for end of contract with BCBSNC Mission Health says they are putting together a plan to help consumers affected by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s contract w…

Greenville NAACP speaks out against Charlottesville GREENVILLE, S. C. (WSPA) – It’s a debate between heritage and hate, especially in wake of the deadly riots in Charlottesville. Thursday morn…