Out-of-state fugitive captured after manhunt in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect in an out-of-state manslaughter incident will remain in jail after leading Upstate authorities on a manhunt on Thursday.

Deputies found Jermark Ballenger after they say he broke into a home in Spartanburg County.

He faced a judge Thursday evening and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Investigators say Ballenger is originally from Spartanburg County but is wanted for vehicular manslaughter in Broome County, New York.

“Investigators went to speak with him about some other cases he might have been involved in. He runs out the back door,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

Sheriff’s deputies and police set up a perimeter, canvassing the Penland Road area, by land and air.

Nearby schools started the school year on lockdown.

“We were very pleased with how quickly and appropriately our students and staff responded, especially given that is was the first day of school,” said spokeswoman Sandra Williams with Spartanburg District 1.

Sheriff Wright says deputies found Ballenger when they say he broke into a home on Penland Road.

“He was caught when a lady walked into her home, noticed her home had been broken into and the guy runs out the back door,” Wright said.

The sheriff says deputies who were already nearby arrested Ballenger.

“We had him in handcuffs, nobody had to hurt him, he didn’t hurt us,” Wright said. “I said don’t give us any more trouble. And he said I’m not going to.”

Sheriff Wright credits a team effort for getting a fugitive captured and putting a community at ease.

“It’s the partnerships with the community and other police departments,” Wright said.

Ballenger will be held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center after signing a waiver agreeing to be taken back to New York.

The judge says that if it doesn’t happen in 21 days, he will have the opportunity for a bond hearing.

