SCDOT to restrict road work, lane closures during solar eclipse

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to restrict upcoming work on interstates to avoid lane closure.

SCDOT is expecting heavy traffic because of the solar eclipse.

SCDOT will not allow any non-emergency lane closures on interstates from 8:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19th, through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22nd.

No lane closures will be allowed on primary routes from Sunday morning, August 20th, until Tuesday evening, August 22nd.

There will be increased SHEP patrols to assist motorists.

SHEP responders make minor repairs to disabled vehicles and assist with traffic control and traffic incident management.

SCDOT SHEP will increase services along interstate routes such as I-26 on Monday.

To request help, dial *HP.

SCDOT maintenance crews will also be patrolling interstates to provide a phone for stranded vehicles to call a tow truck, assist in changing a flat tire, or provide a small amount of gasoline if someone runs out.

SCDOT advises the public to plan ahead and find a safe place to view the eclipse.

Here are some tips they have shared:

Do NOT stop on roadways to view the eclipse

Do NOT park on highway shoulder to view the eclipse

Do NOT drive while wearing solar eclipe glasses

On Thursday, August 17th, SCDOT’s electronic message boards will begin running messages advising motorists to plan ahead for Monday’s eclipse.

The message boards will remain active throughout the event–first warning of heavy congestion, then reminding motorists not to park on interstate highways.

