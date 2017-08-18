Self Regional recalls potentially unsafe eclipse glasses

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Self Regional Healthcare says they are recalling 5,000 eclipse glasses that had been given to their team members.

The hospital says they could not verify that the glasses were safe to use.

“We sent an internal notice indicating that those glasses should not be used and should be returned to Self Regional Administration offices immediately,” said hospital senior vice president William Keith, Sr.

Self Regional says most of the glasses were still in their shipping boxes but a few hundred had already been given out.