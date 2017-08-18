Sheriff asks for help to identify shoplifting suspect in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who they are accusing of more than $2,000 worth of shoplifting.

Sheriff Check Wright posted the photo on Facebook of the suspect in a shoplifting case on Tuesday. It happened at Walmart in Boiling Springs on Highway 9.

The sheriff says the man in the photo shoplifted over $2,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information about the man in the picture, you’re asked to call Investigator Lux at (864) 503-4597 or email him at flux@spartanburgcounty.org