South Carolina groups giving eclipse glasses to homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Some groups in South Carolina are partnering to distribute eclipse glasses to homeless individuals, ensuring everyone has the chance to enjoy the upcoming total solar eclipse.

WLTX-TV reports that United Way of the Midlands and its partner agencies have teamed up with the City of Columbia to give out the glasses for free ahead of the eclipse on Monday. United Way spokeswoman Karina Henry says the groups are working to pass out 250 pairs of the special glasses in the Columbia area.

She says everyone deserves the chance to experience the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

The project isn’t just for safety purposes, as Henry says outreach workers giving out the glasses will help recipients get resources and services they need.