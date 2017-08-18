South Carolina unemployment rate drops below four percent

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to below four percent.

The July jobless rate was 3.9 percent according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. That held steady from the revised 3.9 percent unemployment figure for June.

Prior to the past two months, the unemployment rate in South Carolina hasn’t been below four percent since November, 2000.

The national jobless rate for July was 4.3 percent.

The state agency says the number of people working in South Carolina has increased by nearly 41,000 over July, 2016. The labor force has also grown by nearly 23,000 over the same period.

Here are the unemployment rates in July, 2017 for counties in the Upstate:

Union – 6.5%

Cherokee – 5.9%

Laurens – 5.0%

Oconee – 5.0%

Spartanburg – 4.8%

Abbeville – 4.7%

Greenwood – 4.6%

Pickens – 4.4%

Anderson – 4.2%

Greenville – 3.9%