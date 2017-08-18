Spartanburg salon owner sharing downtown space for pop-up shops

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — One small business owner is going out of her way to help others get their own businesses started.

It’s a unique concept and the chance to open a pop-up shop in a prime location.

The Industry: A Hair and Beauty Studio is on South Liberty Street, connected to East Main Street and across from the landmark Denny’s building.

Owner Lauren Hensley intentionally picked the larger than needed space to give others the chance to use it three to four days at a time, Wednesday or Thursday through Saturday.

It allows aspiring business owners to explore the market without an expensive downtown commitment or the overhead costs that often overwhelm those just starting out.

The room has its own entrance off S. Liberty Street with access to amenities.

Two women, both in their 20s, are embracing the space — using the glass front area to promote their clothing business, Boutique On Tour, which they just started in June.

“This is just getting our feet wet and hopefully letting us know if this is where we want to be in the future,” said Alexis Brannon.

Originally, the pair was strictly utilizing Facebook and Instagram for sales.

“A retail spot in downtown Spartanburg is amazing and we are so excited to be here,” Amalia Barron added.

The rustic, cozy space has most recently been a law firm and a bank. It was originally a horse carriage repair shop, owner Lauren Hensley said.

It’s a place with history that she’s determined will now help aspiring business owners find success.

“You cannot go into business being selfish. You have to be willing to humble yourself and realize that competition is good for you,” Hensley said.

Click here to inquire about the space for a pop-up shop.