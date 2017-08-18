Upstate man offers land for eclipse viewing

ENOREE, SC (WSPA) – The countdown is on.

People across the Upstate will be looking for a good spot to view Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Some property owners are even offering their land as a place for others to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Enoree property owner Paul Tolbert is making his 25 acres of land available for eclipse viewers, alongside his 13 horses.

“It’s pretty much all meadow,” Tolbert said. “I’ve got all this land out here not doing anything for it.”

Tolbert says his property of 13 years offers an unobstructed view for one of Mother Nature’s most rare events.

“I’m going to be 71 next month and I have never seen it,” he said. “You’re out here with nature and stuff and all.”

The address is 470 New Hope Church Road, Enoree, SC 29335. It’s located inside the path of totality.

Tolbert is charging $10 per vehicle.

“I figured it [money] would help me with the horse feed and stuff,” he said. “You’re with your own car, truck or whatever you want it to be.”

As long as folks take their trash and leaving horsing around at the gate, he hopes his home can help a community see the skies in a new light.

Tolbert says people can start arriving at 12:30 p.m. Monday to find a spot to view the eclipse.