Weekend Happenings: things to do this weekend

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The 8th annual Dirty Dancing Festival is happening Friday and Saturday. This year they’re celebrating the movie’s 30th anniversary. Head over to Lake Lure to relive all the memories. Online ticket sales have ended but you can get tickets at the door. http://www.dirtydancingfestival.com/

Flight of the Dove is happening Saturday morning at 8AM. It’s a biking event that benefits Hospice of Laurens County. The ride starts and ends at Presbyterian College. There are different race lengths ranging from 14 to 50 miles. They have over 300 riders registered already but you can still register starting at 7AM. http://www.hospiceoflaurenscounty.com/Flightofthedove.html

Growler Haus has opened in West Greenville and they’re throwing a grand opening party starting at 12PM Saturday. Throughout the day they’ll have live music, hot yoga, food specials, local brews and vendors. https://www.facebook.com/GrowlerHausVillageWestGreenville/