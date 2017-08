What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, Eclipse preparations, Tina Fey explains sheetcaking, Kevin Durant says he would not visit the White House and A…

Eclipse Questions Answered - All your last minute eclipse questions answered from an expert at Roper Mountain Science Center!

POUND Workout - Tonight on the Fitness Scene we're rockin' out the workout! We're talking about POUND Fitness and you can get in on the fun at Mauldin Sport…

Shoeless Jam - On the Music Scene tonight, with 8-bands over 2-days, the Village Of West Greenville will be filled with music again at the Shoeless Jam com…

LOZ Band Performs - The LOZ band is in the house for a preview performance for the upcoming Shoeless Jam on the Music Scene

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, First day of school pics, Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse, lost diamond ring turns up o…

Recharged Wrestling Event - It’s about to go down tomorrow in Simpsonville as Battle Zone Wrestling and FB Fitness present "Recharged" and it’s all to benefit the Child…

What Is Happing In Country Music - Ellis and Bradley from WSSL 100 are here with tonight's Music Scene.

Local Musicians With A Song Hot On The Billboard Charts - Morgan Riley’s radio single just recently hit the billboard radio charts. Morgan and Trenton join us in studio to talk about the success “Gr…