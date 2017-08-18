Woman assaulted on Swamp Rabbit Trail, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was assaulted on the Cleveland Park Swamp Rabbit Trail, just behind the Cleveland Park Animal Hospital, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The assault and battery incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The victim said she was walking on the trail towards the YMCA when a black man passed by her.

She said about 30 seconds after he walked by her, she felt someone grab her buttocks, police say.

She realized it was the same person, and when she tried to back away, she said the man tripped her.

He then jumped on her and began hitting her in the face, the victim says.

She said she started screaming and ran off towards Nicholtown.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

The victim said he was wearing a dark, baggy shirt and dark pants or long shorts.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

