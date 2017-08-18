You could get $900 if you’ve gotten robocall offering free cruise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’ve ever received a “robocall” offering you a free cruise, you may end up getting a payout for the hassle.

A class action lawsuit has been filed claiming that Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean cruise lines violated the telephone consumer protection act.

Anyone who received a call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible for a payment of up to $300 per call.

The payout amount is capped at $900 per phone number.

If you’re not sure if you’ve received one of the calls, you can check by putting in your phone number on the claim website.

Those who want to file a claim will need to complete a form on the website no later than Nov. 3, 2017.

