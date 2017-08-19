13-year-old who had heart transplant dies on 1st day of school

GOSHEN, OH (AP/WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy who received a heart transplant months ago has died on the first day of school.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati reports Peyton West died Thursday. His family says he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed three open-heart surgeries before his fifth birthday. He had to have a transplant when his health deteriorated in March.

Peyton’s father says he seemed fine Thursday. He smiled for a photo that morning before leaving their home in Goshen, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

On the way to school, Peyton told his father he didn’t feel right. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His family says they still don’t know what happened.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil Thursday night to honor Peyton.

More stories you may like on 7News

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.

Man shoots at Spartanburg Co. deputy, aimed gun at bystanders Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) — A man reportedly opened fire at a Spartanburg County deputy inside their vehicle and pointed a gun at mult…

Naked man found walking in highway in Oconee Co. Deputies say a naked man was found walking in the middle of Highway 123 in Oconee County, Friday night.