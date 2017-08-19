Another disturbing pic of alleged suspects in shark dragging video surfaces

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another photo has allegedly surfaced of at least one of the young men seen in a shark dragging video that went viral last month. WARNING, the image is disturbing.

A new image, which was allegedly obtained by Anonymous and shared to Instagram, shows two of the men posing with fish, while another man holds a bird upside down by its feet. The bird appears to have its mouth taped shut.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the image was sent to officers to investigate.

The men have allegedly documented a series of vile stunts with ocean wildlife over the last couple of years including dragging a shark behind a speeding boat, fatally shooting a hammerhead shark, and using a hammerhead as a beer bong.

One of the culprits, identified by People Magazine as Michael Wenzel, also has a history of animal abuse allegations.

The videos and images have sparked widespread outrage online. A petition calling for the culprits’ arrest has garnered nearly 253,000 signatures.

No charges have been filed at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. The State Attorney’s office is reportedly working closely with FWC on this case.

“[The FWC] have been flooded with tips, posts, and videos from the public. I know they are diligently following up on every lead,” Andrew Van Sickle with the State Attorney’s Office Animal Abuse Unit recently told 8 On Your Side. “Several people have expressed their displeasure regarding the speed of the investigation. The investigators and I are bound by the law that we have sworn to follow. I am sure the public will want us to investigate the case thoroughly – which takes time. The State Attorney, Mr. Brodsky, is committed to protecting our wildlife and has personally ensured that we have the tools necessary to do what we need to do.”

