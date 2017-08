ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the body was found around 10 a.m. by crews searching in the water near the area where a swimmer went missing Thursday night.

There is no identity available at this time for the victim.

