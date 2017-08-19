Civil rights activist, comedian Dick Gregory dies at 84

Associated Press Published:
Dick Gregory (Credit: Elvert Barnes / Wikimedia Commons)
Dick Gregory (Credit: Elvert Barnes / Wikimedia Commons)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Son of Dick Gregory says the black comedian and civil rights activist has died. He was 84.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More stories you may like on 7News