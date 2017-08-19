Man hurt after hit-and-run in Laurens, police say

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a hit-and-run at Farley Street and Miller Street, according to the Laurens Police Department.

The incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was airlifted, according to our crew on the scene.

SLED and Laurens police are investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

