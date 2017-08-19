Man hurt after hit-and-run in Laurens, police say

By Published:

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a hit-and-run at Farley Street and Miller Street, according to the Laurens Police Department.

The incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was airlifted, according to our crew on the scene.

SLED and Laurens police are investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News