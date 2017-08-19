Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot, estimated at $535M

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The numbers have been drawn for one of the nation’s biggest lottery jackpots.

Powerball announced Saturday night on its website that the winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13. There was no immediate word on whether anyone one.

The final jackpot also hadn’t been set. Going into the night, it was estimated at $535 million, which ranks as the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

