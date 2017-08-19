SC hospitals preparing for more patients post-total solar eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina hospitals are also preparing for more patients post-eclipse.

Tidelands Health in Myrtle Beach, S.C. plans to increase their emergency room, (ER) staffing on Monday, Aug. 21 because of the total solar eclipse.

They are also increasing their stock of certain supplies such snake anti-venom.

A spokesperson told WJBF that more people will be spending hours outside which could lead to snake bites heat exhaustion and eye damage.

S.C. hospitals are preparing for more patients post-total solar eclipse.

More stories you may like on 7News

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.

Man shoots at Spartanburg Co. deputy, aimed gun at bystanders Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) — A man reportedly opened fire at a Spartanburg County deputy inside their vehicle and pointed a gun at mult…

Naked man found walking in highway in Oconee Co. Deputies say a naked man was found walking in the middle of Highway 123 in Oconee County, Friday night.