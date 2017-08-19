Solar eclipse glasses recalled in Spartanburg, optometrist says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some solar eclipse glasses that were distributed in Spartanburg have been recalled, according to an optometrist with Eyes on Henry.

Some of the glasses were bought through Amazon and are not approved, the doctor says.

The unapproved glasses have an astronaut/space theme printed on the sides.

The glasses state that they were manufactured by American Paper Optics (APO) but they weren’t.

For more information, click here or here.

The doctors with Eyes on Henry want to apologize for the error.

They do not recommend using these glasses to view the eclipse.

Many of the recalled glasses were exchanged for approved ones, but the office has since run out of those.

If you received glasses from Eyes on Henry that have “MFG in USA by Rainbow Symphony Inc.” printed on them, then they are approved.

More stories you may like on 7News

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.

Man shoots at Spartanburg Co. deputy, aimed gun at bystanders Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA) — A man reportedly opened fire at a Spartanburg County deputy inside their vehicle and pointed a gun at mult…

Naked man found walking in highway in Oconee Co. Deputies say a naked man was found walking in the middle of Highway 123 in Oconee County, Friday night.