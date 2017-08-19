Solar eclipse glasses recalled in Spartanburg, optometrist says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some solar eclipse glasses that were distributed in Spartanburg have been recalled, according to an optometrist with Eyes on Henry.

Some of the glasses were bought through Amazon and are not approved, the doctor says.

The unapproved glasses have an astronaut/space theme printed on the sides.

The glasses state that they were manufactured by American Paper Optics (APO) but they weren’t.

For more information, click here or here.

The doctors with Eyes on Henry want to apologize for the error.

They do not recommend using these glasses to view the eclipse.

Many of the recalled glasses were exchanged for approved ones, but the office has since run out of those.

If you received glasses from Eyes on Henry that have “MFG in USA by Rainbow Symphony Inc.” printed on them, then they are approved.

