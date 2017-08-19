Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department said the suspect in a shooting on Tuesday should be considered armed and dangerous.

Riverside Police Chief Frank Robbinson said Thursday the U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed 35-year-old Robert Lee Caldwell of Beavercreek Township.

The suspect was last seen running from the scene located at a business complex behind Bob Evans on Linden Avenue near Woodman Drive.

Roberts is suspected of shooting Caldwell multiple times in front of his three children. Caldwell recently gained custody of his children.

Investigators would not say what led up to the shooting or what Caldwell was doing in the parking lot during the time of the shooting.