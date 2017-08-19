Teacher shoots himself in classroom at Georgia high school

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a teacher took a handgun into a high school near Atlanta and shot himself.

Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick says no students were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Hambrick tells The Associated Press that the teacher took the weapon into Lithia Springs High School about 7:15 a.m. Thursday and then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a classroom.

Hambrick said authorities don’t believe any students witnessed the shooting.

The teacher, described as an 18-year employee of the school, was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Hambrick didn’t have information on his condition.

All Thursday classes were canceled at the school about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Atlanta.

