Woman shot twice in overnight shooting in Anderson Co.

Anderson County, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after being shot twice in her abdomen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in Anderson County on Q Street, near the corner of Palmetto Street. This isn’t too far from AnMed Health Medical Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe this is an isolated incident, so they say there is no threat to the community.

The shooting is still under investigation.