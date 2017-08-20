1 dead, 2 hurt in ‘domestic incident’ at UNC residence hall, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and two others were injured during a domestic violence incident on the UNC campus early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. Sunday in a single-family residence at UNC’s Baity Hill, according to a media release from the university.

The person who died was a resident of Baity Hill, which is housing for graduates and student families.

Two other residents of Baity Hill were injured in the incident, UNC officials said.

UNC police are investigating the incident and said there is no ongoing threat to students or residents.

No other information was released.

According to Baity Hill’s Facebook page, the housing is described as: “Carolina’s premier apartment community for student families. As a resident of Baity Hill at Mason Farm, you’ll enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with unparalleled attention to your needs.”

