American Girl’s first Native Hawaiian doll set to go on sale

HONOLULU (AP) — American Girl has made its first Native Hawaiian doll.

The doll’s name is Nanea Mitchell and she goes on sale Monday. The doll is 18 inches (46 centimeters) tall and is priced at $115.

Her character grows up during World War II. Her wardrobe includes 1940s-era outfits, hula attire and many accessories.

A five-member advisory board helped ensure historical accuracy and cultural authenticity when creating the doll, the company said.

“We hope Nanea’s powerful story of resilience, responsibility to others, and contributing for the common good — or kokua, as it’s known in Hawaii — will resonate with girls and show them they have the power within to face the obstacles that come their way,” said Katy Dickson, president of American Girl.

To celebrate the doll’s launch, American Girl will be collecting donations for the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program through the end of the year, matching every dollar made at its website and stores up to $75,000.

