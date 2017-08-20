2 hurt after box truck, motorcycle collide in Anderson Co., officials say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are injured after a crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle on S.C. 153 at S.C. 183, near I-85, according to Anderson County dispatch.

The accident happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the two people on the motorcycle–one man and one woman–were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

S.C. Highway Patrol, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Pelzer EMS, and Townville Fire Department responded to the scene.

We have a crew on the scene as well.

Only one lane of traffic is open at this time due to the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

