Greenville officer revives 2-year-old after near-drowning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville police officer is being credited for helping save a child’s life.

Officer Loyd was responding to a call at an apartment complex on Haywood Road when he heard screaming coming from the complex’s pool area, police say.

They say he rushed over to the pool and found a 2-year-old girl not breathing and without a pulse.

He found out that the little girl had jumped into the pool and sank to the bottom, according to police.

He began performing CPR on the child, and on his fourth set of chest compressions, the child began coughing up water and food, police say.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The Greenville Police Department posted about the near-drowning incident on their Instagram page.

