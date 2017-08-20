Greenville officer revives 2-year-old after near-drowning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville police officer is being credited for helping save a child’s life.

Officer Loyd was responding to a call at an apartment complex on Haywood Road when he heard screaming coming from the complex’s pool area, police say.

They say he rushed over to the pool and found a 2-year-old girl not breathing and without a pulse.

He found out that the little girl had jumped into the pool and sank to the bottom, according to police.

He began performing CPR on the child, and on his fourth set of chest compressions, the child began coughing up water and food, police say.

She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The Greenville Police Department posted about the near-drowning incident on their Instagram page.

More stories you may like on 7News

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.