Long lines for Krispy Kreme’s ‘eclipse’ doughnut

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — Long lines were seen at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the South this weekend after a first-ever chocolate-glazed doughnut was launched for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate, according to the company’s website.

But, customers can also stop by participating shops Sunday night for an early taste of the chocolate-covered doughnuts.

The lines were out the door Sunday, and two parking lots were full, for the special-edition doughnuts in Spartanburg, according to our crew on the scene.

The Anderson Krispy Kreme was even packed out on Saturday night for the chocolate-glazed sweets, our 7News team tells us.

The Krispy Kreme stores on Woodruff Road and North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville are participating in the eclipse doughnut launch as well.

To find the closest participating Krispy Kreme, click here.

