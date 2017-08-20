Man arrested after domestic situation, standoff in Greenwood, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a short standoff incident, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

28-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Crawford has been charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Police say they responded to a call at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday when a woman said her boyfriend was waiting for her when she came home.

She told police Crawford was waiting for her in her bedroom with two handguns.

The suspect accused her of cheating on him and began following her around the house, the victim says.

She says he began pointing the guns at her and pushed one of the barrels against her forehead.

The victim locked herself in a bathroom but says Crawford continued banging on the door and threatened to kill her and himself if she tried to leave.

After about 15 minutes, she said she was able to distract him long enough to run out of the home and to a family member’s house.

An officer later responded to the home and found the victim standing outside.

She told the officer that Crawford was inside the house.

Police say when the suspect saw them, he barricaded himself inside.

After a short standoff, the suspect’s mother was able to call him and convince him to surrender.

Crawford was arrested and taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.