Man arrested after making bomb threats to Boiling Springs HS, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Inman was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats towards Boiling Spring High School, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the calls were made to the 911 dispatch center early this morning.

19-year-old Mackavious Antwan Swindler was arrested after threatening to blow up the high school, according to an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office says deputies walked through the high school to make sure there was no real danger.

Boiling Springs High School Principal Chuck Gordon says parents should feel comfortable about sending their kids back to school on Tuesday.

“It is always my intention to ensure that the students, faculty and, staff at Boiling Springs High School are safe,” Gordon said. “Toward that end, I have instructed our two resource officers to do another walk-through of all BSHS facilities. For me and the members of our community, this action will serve to ensure that we have done all things possible for the safety of our school community.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.