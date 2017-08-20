Man arrested after making bomb threats to Boiling Springs HS, deputies say

Mackavious Antwan Swindler
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Inman was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats towards Boiling Spring High School, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the calls were made to the 911 dispatch center early this morning.

19-year-old Mackavious Antwan Swindler was arrested after threatening to blow up the high school, according to an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office says deputies walked through the high school to make sure there was no real danger.

Boiling Springs High School Principal Chuck Gordon says parents should feel comfortable about sending their kids back to school on Tuesday.

“It is always my intention to ensure that the students, faculty and, staff at Boiling Springs High School are safe,” Gordon said. “Toward that end, I have instructed our two resource officers to do another walk-through of all BSHS facilities. For me and the members of our community, this action will serve to ensure that we have done all things possible for the safety of our school community.”

