Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA) — A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

The call came in just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened on West Buford Street.

According to police, the child was inside the apartment when multiple shots came through the window, hitting the child in the head.

The victim has been identified as 8-year-old Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, N.C.

Bradley was taken to the hospital, where she later died due to injuries.

Police say the victim does not appear to be a target.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

We will continue to update this story and more information becomes available.