Police poke fun at teens who tried to look ‘cool’ by mocking them

LAWRENCE, KS (WCMH) — Police in Kansas are letting everyone in on the joke after two teens trying to look tough in front of a police car ended up the laughingstock of Twitter.

A Twitter user named Blake Albert tweeted a short video of a young man squatting in front of a city vehicle and blowing out a cloud of vape smoke. He tagged the Lawrence, Kansas police department in the video–apparently thinking it was a squad vehicle.

As the police pointed out, the teen was actually posing in front of a city water truck. “I’m sorry Blake, this is awkward, but that’s not a police car. You vaped in front of a water service vehicle. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯” the police department Tweeted.

Blake said he was actually the person behind the camera and that his friend Alex is the one vaping in front of the truck. He also said that the duo couldn’t find a police truck, so settled on a water truck for their stunt.

The police department’s response has more than 133,000 Retweets and 422,000 Likes on Twitter as of 4pm Sunday.

I'm sorry Blake, this is awkward, but that's not a police car. You vaped in front of a water service vehicle.

¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ecn6aVHstX — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 19, 2017

More stories you may like on 7News

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.