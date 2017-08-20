Sen. Tim Scott explains how Pres. Trump can regain his moral authority

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Sen. Tim Scott says President Donald Trump can regain his moral authority on the issue of race by spending time with people who have lived through the nation’s difficult racial past.

The South Carolina Republican said last week that Trump’s moral authority had become comprised after the president made comments that appeared to equate neo-Nazis and white supremacists with those who came out to oppose them in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Scott says what’s important at this point is not what Trump says next, but what he does.

Scott says that without a personal connection to the pain that racism has caused, he thinks it will be hard for Trump to regain that moral authority.

He spoke Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

Police: Child killed in overnight shooting in Gaffney A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…

Drowning victim located in Lake Hartwell near Singing Pines A body has been recovered from Lake Hartwell Saturday morning near the Singing Pines recreational area.