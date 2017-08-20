Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Eclipse fever is in full swing.

Thousands of people from all over the world have been heading to the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville for its Eclipse Extravaganza.

The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

From UV bracelets to pocket solar systems, families can learn all about the science behind the natural phenomenon through hands-on activities.

The Eclipse Extravaganza is sold out on Monday but tickets are still available for Sunday.

Doors open at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here.