Woman wins $1.6 million in Las Vegas – inside the airport

WCMH Published:

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — A California woman is going home $1.6 million richer after hitting the jackpot on an airport slot machine.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas reports Sandra A. Dublin won the prize playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine Tuesday in the airport’s C concourse.

She says she travels to Las Vegas twice a year for pleasure and always gambles.

