GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-car crash near Gaffney.

According to Highway Patrol, the 65-year-old driver went off the right side of Peachoid Road, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road before hitting a telephone pole.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.