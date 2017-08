GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station on Laurens Road, Monday night.

Greenville Police say the suspect has a beard and was waring black sunglasses, a baseball hat, and blue jeans.

Officers say the suspect had a small silver handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.