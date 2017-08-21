At least 1 hurt after trooper-involved crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is hurt after a crash involving a trooper happened on U.S. 176 at Springfield Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 6:54 p.m. Monday.

A trooper’s car was involved in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

There is no word on the trooper’s condition at this time.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

