Baby named Eclipse born in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby was born today and named after the big cosmic event.

Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks was born at 8:04 a.m. on Monday at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She weighs 6 pounds and 3 ounces and is about 19 inches long.

Her parents are Freedom and Michael Eubanks.

