Coach Nick Saban talks about the eclipse

Tuscaloose, Ala. (WSPA) — Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the anxiously awaited solar eclipse.

Coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama had a few things to say about the event. He says he’s not thrilled about this rare eclipse and that he will just be watching it on TV.

Coach Saban brought this up at a Press Conference on Saturday after the football team had been practicing. He appears to be more focused on the Crimson Tide Season Opener happening in just 12 days. That game is against Florida State.